Expand / Collapse search

Cost of living makes retirement savings harder for younger generations, survey finds

By Austin Williams
Published  March 19, 2024 8:15pm CDT
Personal Finance
FOX TV Stations

Crypto booming as Bitcoin hits all-time high

Christopher Alexander, Chief Analytics Officer of Pioneer Development Group, joins LiveNOW's Austin Westfall to break down the recent crypto boom.

LOS ANGELES - A recent report by Fidelity Investments reveals that more than half of Millennials and Gen Z expect saving for retirement to be tougher due to the rising cost of living. 

The study found that 57% of Millennials and 56% of Gen Z feel this way, compared to 38% of Gen X and 16% of Boomers. 

Respondents across generations highlighted inflation, consumer debt, and the need for emergency savings as major obstacles to retirement savings.

Additionally, younger generations mentioned challenges like student loan debt, saving for a home, weddings, and childcare costs. 

RELATED: Biden doubles down on billionaire tax plan, homebuyer tax credit

Despite these hurdles, people of all ages expressed regret for not starting retirement planning sooner. On average, Gen Z wished they had started at 17 instead of 20, while Millennials wished they had started at 22 instead of 27.

Other reports highlight the insecurities that Millenials and Gen Z have when it comes to the subject of retirement.

The Fidelity findings follow a separate survey from WalletHub which indicated that Gen Z might be the least financially confident genera

Real estate report: Housing market predictions

Spring is just around the corner, which typically marks a rising real estate market but interest rates could hold the housing sector back. LiveNOW's Lexie Petrovic spoke about real estate with FOX Business contributor Katrina Campins.

tion, FOX News reported last week. 

Gen Z will represent 27% of the workforce by the year 2025. But with more than one in four saying they lack confidence in their financial knowledge and skills, Gen Z is the least financially confident generation.

The lack of confidence shows in their investment strategies. The WalletHub survey found a substantial 57% of Gen Zers prefer savings accounts as their investment method. In contrast, 46% of baby boomers prefer stock investments. The choice of safer options reveals a careful approach to financial risks and a strong desire for stability among the younger generation.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe comments, "Every generation except Gen Z agrees that the stock market is the best place to invest their money… understandable given how attractive high-yield savings accounts and CDs have been recently, but investing in stocks or mutual funds still is key for long-term growth."

FOX News contributed to this story. 
 