Rev'up your engines and prepare your appetite for the 20th Annual Corvettes & Crawfish event!

Hosted by the Space City Corvette Club, this year's event will be held on April 13 at Stevenson Park in Friendswood and promises a day filled with fun activities for all attendees.

There will be a silent auction, DJ, various vendors, and delicious food trucks for everyone to enjoy!

If you have a flashy Corvette you want to enter into the car show, you can pre-register for $45 or $50 the day of the show. The ticket includes entry to the event along with a serving of delicious crawfish.

Adult meals will be available for $25, while children under 12 can enjoy a meal for $12.

Gates will open bright and early at 8:30 a.m., with food being served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Judging for the event's various competitions will begin at noon, with winners announced at 3 p.m.

This year's event is sponsored by Bayway Chevrolet and helps benefit Texas EquuSearch, an organization dedicated to search and recovery efforts for missing persons.

Pre-registration ends on April 11 and interested participants can register at the Space City Corvette Club website.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to indulge in delicious food, admire stunning Corvettes, and support a worthy cause at the 20th Annual Corvettes & Crawfish event.

For more information, visit the official event website.