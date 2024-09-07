Houston man found dead by roommate on Corporate Drive: HPD

A man found dead in his apartment late Friday night is being investigated by Houston police.

According to HPD Detective Stark, officers were called to the 7500 block of Corporate Drive after a man was found dead by his roommate.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 7502 Corporate Drive shooting (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Neighbors told police they heard a verbal altercation between the man killed and the suspect before they heard gunshots.

The suspect reportedly left in an unknown vehicle.

Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting.