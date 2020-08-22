Coronavirus cases rise by 4,943 in Texas, 215 new deaths

article

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas has increased by 4,943 and there are 215 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.



Texas health officials on Saturday reported a total of 573,139 virus cases and 11,266 deaths.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There are a reported 115,843 active cases of the virus while 446,030 people have recovered.