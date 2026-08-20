Convicted murderer busted running 'convenience store for poison' near schools in Texas City, held on $2M bond

The Brief Police raided a Texas City home within walking distance of multiple schools, seizing fentanyl, marijuana, THC wax, and illegal alcohol packaged for students. The suspect allegedly ran a full-service drug hub equipped with a credit card machine, so teenagers could swipe debit or credit cards for purchases. Suspect Jamell McDonald—a convicted murderer who served 25 years and was out on bond for another drug charge—had his $2 million bond upheld by a judge.



A Galveston County man with a prior murder conviction is back behind bars on a $2 million bond after authorities busted an alleged drug operation operating within walking distance of several local schools, officials announced at a news conference.

Galveston County drug bust

What we know:

Jamell McDonald, 50, was arrested following a search warrant executed at a residence on Appomattox Drive in Texas City.

McDonald faces two felony drug charges, with bond set at $1 million for each charge. Following a hearing in the 405th District Court, a judge upheld the combined $2 million bond amount.

The arrest capped a two-month investigation by the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force—comprising the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and police departments from Galveston, League City, and Dickinson. Task force surveillance observed what appeared to be teenagers purchasing narcotics from the residence, located near Giles Middle School, College of the Mainland, and two local elementary schools.

Authorities seized fentanyl, marijuana, THC wax, and alcohol from the home, noting the items were packaged to appeal to students. Investigators revealed the operation accepted digital payments directly from customers.

‘A convenience store for poison’

What they're saying:

"This is a full-service drug operation, including the ability to pay with credit card," said Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli. "This is a convenience store for poison that was taken down."

Galveston County District Attorney Kenneth Cusick emphasized that McDonald had previously served 25 years on a murder conviction and was out on bond for a pending marijuana charge at the time of his arrest. Cusick pledged to seek maximum prosecution without relying on plea agreements.

"This offender needs the full attention of my office," Cusick said. "This person has a criminal history, a murder conviction, drug convictions, and now peddling these type of substances on a house near a college, a community college, two elementary schools within walking distance. This is outrageous."

Residents living near the home expressed relief following the raid, citing months of heavy vehicle and foot traffic.

"Every time I came by, there was traffic, traffic, traffic," said neighbor Donald Moore. "Teenagers jumping out, running to the house... I know eventually with all of this traffic and with all the drugs being dealt, the next thing is gonna happen is gunfire. Somebody's gonna get hurt or killed."

Local real estate investor Michael Blackwell, who owns property in the area, echoed concerns over the target audience of the operation.

"That's absolutely horrifying, honestly," Blackwell said. "I can't really believe that anyone would deal drugs to kids. That's scary."

Parents with children attending nearby schools also voiced relief after learning of the bust.

"I just am glad they caught the guy," said Jacobi, a parent of a student at a school three minutes away. "He's off our system, and we don't have to worry about our kids getting into it with stuff like that. This is a good area, I had no idea this was happening this close to my son's school."

Authorities confirmed that multiple individuals present inside the home during the raid were taken into custody as presumed customers, and no weapons were recovered during the search. The task force's investigation remains ongoing.