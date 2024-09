Death, sex, and giants. There are a lot of triggering things in the Book of Enoch, which some say is the reason why it's not in the Bible.

Other people feel that it's even taboo to talk about but we're here on The Factor Uncensored.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Let's dive into it.

Click the video above for the full segment.