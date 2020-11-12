Contractor refuses to pay judgment to homeowners who hired him to repair Hurricane Harvey damage

Hurricane Harvey turned the first floor of Tracie and Greg Walton's house into a swimming pool.



"We evacuated at around three in the morning by the Cajun Navy," Greg said.



"I had minnows and frogs swimming in my living room," said Tracie.



Most Hurricane Harvey victims can relate to how the couple felt after returning home.



"You walk in and your heart sinks," Greg said. "You realize the road ahead of you is not going to be easy, but didn't expect it to be as difficult as it was."

The couple hired Diamond KK, Inc. in Conroe to repair their damaged home.



We spoke to company owner Kenneth Brown who said he should have had the Walton's put in jail when he had the chance but he refused to explain that.



"We didn't know when they were going to be here, when they were going to leave, if they were going to install a door or close a door," Greg Walton said.



The Walton's say they even discovered the on the job contractor coming to their home had spent time in San Quentin.



"He took all the money, did half the job and disappeared," said Greg.



"They told me to cease and desist from contacting them because I was being unreasonable," Tracie said.

The Walton's took Kenneth Brown and Diamond KK, Inc. to court.



They were awarded a $60,000 judgement against him which he was ordered to pay by November the 9th of last year.



"I don't know how he sleeps at night," Tracie said. "It scares me for other people so I just want to make sure this doesn't happen to someone else."



"Just man up," said Greg. "Be a man."



Brown admits he owes the couple the money, but says he doesn't have it.