HoMedics has issued a recall for their Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers following fire and burn hazard concerns. The recall, announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on January 4, 2024, affects approximately 46,000 units sold in the United States. It also involves an additional 41,000 units sold in Canada. Identified by model number HHP-715, these massagers overheat during charging, posing potential consumer risks.

To determine if your product is affected, check the manufacturing date on the underside of the massager's barrel. Only those manufactured through 2022 and prior are included in the recall. If you own one of these recalled massagers, stop using and charging immediately.

HoMedics has received 17 reports of massager overheating, leading to one burn incident. In response to this safety concern, consumers are advised to contact HoMedics promptly for instructions on receiving a full refund or credit for any HoMedics product. This is coupled with an additional 20% bonus.

These Therapist Select Massagers were available at various retailers, including Macy’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Lowe’s, JCPenney, and The Home Depot. They were also available online on popular platforms such as Homedics.com, Macys.com, BJs.com, Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, and Amazon.com. The products were sold from September 2020 through the end of the year. If you have a HoMedics therapist, select Percussion Personal Massager with model number HHP-715, and take immediate action by discontinuing its use and reaching out to HoMedics for a refund or credit.

