Montgomery County: Man admits to stabbing his wife, officials say

A man has been taken into Montgomery County custody for allegedly stabbing his wife in Conroe.

Conroe, TX: Man allegedly stabs wife

What we know:

According to the County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to a home in the 17700 block of Rio Bravo Boulevard in the Deerwood area.

Medics arrived at the scene and reportedly found a 28-year-old woman lying in the driveway with a stab wound to her neck.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Officials say she is in critical condition, but her condition isn't worsening.

Deputies detained the woman's husband, identified as 35-year-old Jose Rafael Silva Figera of Venezuela. He was reportedly charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff's office says Figera told multiple witnesses that he was responsible for his wife's injuries.

Officials say Figera's immigration status is unknown and under review by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has issued an ICE immigration detainer on Figera.

What we don't know:

The victim will not be identified to the public until her family has been notified.