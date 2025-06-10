Conroe police shoot suspect seen swinging machete in park

The Brief A suspect is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a Conroe police officer on Monday evening. According to officials, the suspect, Zachary Raychel, was swinging a machete in a park. Police claim Raychel told the patrol officer to "shoot me".



Conroe authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

Conroe shooting: Suspect shot by Conroe authorities

What we know:

Officials said just before 8 p.m., Conroe police were called to MLK Park at 1001 Ave. M about a man, now identified as 32-year-old Zachary Raychel, swinging a machete in a park.

One officer found Raychel near the park and tried to make contact with him, but he ignored his commands and advanced on the officer.

According to Conroe police, Raychel swung the machete and told him to "shoot me".

Police say the officer was fearing for his life and shot one round from his weapon, hitting Raychel.

Emergency medical responders arrived at the scene and took the suspect to a nearby hospital. He was last said to be in stable condition.

No others were injured in this shooting.

The Conroe officer who shot his weapon is a four-year veteran.

What we don't know:

The Conroe Police Department has not identified the officer.