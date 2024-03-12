An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by Conroe police officers at a home on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 14700 block of Callard Court.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, the investigation indicates that the officers had responded to a call about an assault and heard screaming coming from inside the house.

The officers entered the house and encountered the suspect. The DA says the man, who was armed, is believed to have been in the process of assaulting a woman and had her in a headlock.

Authorities at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Conroe.

She was able to break away, and officers started giving the suspect commands to drop his weapon, the DA says.

The suspect reportedly started walking toward officers with the gun pointed to his own head but then lowered it and started brandishing it, the DA says.

The DA says that the officers feared for their lives, according to their statements, and shot the suspect.

The man died at the scene. The officers were not injured.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to a grand jury.