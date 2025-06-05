Conroe officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot by authorities following domestic disturbance call, standoff

The Brief An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night in Conroe. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North San Jacinto Street. The armed suspect was struck by officers fearing for their safety.



A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by authorities following a domestic disturbance call in Conroe on Thursday, officials said.

What we know:

According to a release, authorities were called out to the 1400 block of North San Jaincto Street just before 2:15 p.m.

Officials said reports indicated a suspect had seriously assaulted family members and was barricaded inside with weapons.

When officers arrived, they stated the scene was secured and victims were safely evacuated.

The suspect then refused commands to surrender, and a standoff ensued.

After what police called a "prolonged standoff and efforts to negotiate a peaceful surrender," SWAT deployed CS gas.

Officials said the suspect resisted all efforts by officers and escalated his behavior.

As SWAT entered the home, officials said, the armed suspect confronted them, and officers fearing for their safety, fired a duty weapon, striking the suspect once.

Police said life-saving measures were immediately initiated, and the suspect was taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

Officials stated the previously injured family members received medical care and are now safe.

The shooting remains under investigation by Conroe Police Criminal Investigations and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not release any names of those involved in the incident.