Conroe community rallies behind neighbor in need of property maintenance

The Brief David Williams lives on a property that has been let go due to his poor health. Debbie Holick was delivering medication to his property, and she noticed the conditions. After reaching out for help in a Conroe Facebook group, several people came together to help Williams.



The Conroe community is coming together to assist a neighbor who fell on hard times and could not take care of his property.

Conroe community effort

For over three decades, David Williams has owned the land he lives on, and after his health declined in recent years, so much of his life fell apart.

That is, until one day last week, when Good Samaritans came to his home to get a few acres cleaned up.

FOX 26 spoke with Williams and some of the neighborly helpers Tuesday.

'I was so overwhelmed'

What they're saying:

"I been trying to not let anybody know how I was living and how bad it was, and I was embarrassed I’m not going to lie to you." said David Williams. "Up until December, when I had my last surgery, I couldn't walk more than 50 feet."

Williams owns the property, which he shares with another resident. He says it's been tough to get anyone to come and help keep the property up.

"I couldn't even hire somebody to water it much less to come and do it for nothing. We’ve been trying to hire somebody to mow trying to find somebody to fix the water line," said Williams.

Debbie Holick, who also lives in Conroe, says she’s grateful to have come across David Williams' property. She says the other woman who lives there was walking with a stroller in tall grass just to get to the street.

"I came here for HEB from elevated. We deliver medication, and I saw the address, but I couldn’t see inside," said Hollick. "I was in shock. I cried a little bit and I sat there, and I prayed."

Conroe property clean-up

Debbie said after seeing the state of the property she knew she had to take action.

"I reached out to the ‘I Love Conroe’ group, and everybody just came out of the woodwork," said Debbie.

Fallon Evans is the owner of Cold Start Construction, a veteran-owned business who says that when he came across the post he knew he had to spring into action.

"Whenever I first got here that day, they had food up in the front just sitting there, and they just can’t get up there to get it back there, so I just figured come through and make it as clean as possible," Evans said. "We came out and anything that you couldn’t get to with a lawnmower I just kind of cut back larger vegetation that you would maybe need a saw for or something like that you can cut so we just knocked everything down including those branches."

Debbie and Fallon both say it was very important to them to help David Williams.

"It’s our elderly, and we're supposed to be taking care of the elderly. If I would have never got that prescription, I would have never met them, and this would have never happened, so I think it was in God’s timing, God's will to make this happen," Hollick said.

David says that he is forever grateful to Debbie and all of those who committed to helping him.

"I started to cry because I was so overwhelmed," Williams said. "I’ve never had anybody that tried to help me like this.

More work remains

What's next:

Debbie and Fallon say, although they’ve started the clean-up process, there is more work to be done.

"People have reached out on ‘I Love Conroe’ for the refrigerator, washer and stuff, and whatever else needs to get picked up," said Holick.

"We just knocked everything down, got all those branches that would maybe hit a car if we get them situated with some sort of vehicle and dropped the blade and pushed all the logs out of the way and just came back and cleared it every wider than a driveway would be," said Fallon. "So I think phase two would probably be having people come out and consolidate all of that trash or pick it up and get rid of that, that way we can make this whole property a decent space to live in."

What you can do:

If you would like to help David please contact Debbie Holick via Facebook by commenting on the post she made in the I Love Conroe Facebook group.