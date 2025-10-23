Two adults, child found dead on Conroe porch; officials suspect murder-suicide
CONROE, Texas - An investigation is underway in Conroe after three people were reportedly found dead on a porch on Thursday.
Conroe investigation: Adults, child found dead on porch
Montgomery County officials investigate deaths of adults and child in Conroe (Photo credit: Scott Engle)
What we know:
The investigation is in the 11800 block of Crystal Creek Drive, near Whopporwill Road off Highway 105. According to Montgomery County authorities, a call came in at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities confirmed with FOX 26 that two adults and a child were found dead on a porch. County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle says a weapon was recovered at the scene.
According to officials, evidence suggests the incident was a murder-suicide.
Authorities say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time. Officials say those found deceased were a man, a woman, and a "small child."
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.