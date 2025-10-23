Two adults, child found dead on Conroe porch; officials suspect murder-suicide

The Brief Montgomery County authorities are investigating a scene on Crystal Creek Drive in Conroe. Officials confirm that two adults and a child were found deceased on a porch. According to the sheriff, evidence suggests the incident was a murder suicide.



An investigation is underway in Conroe after three people were reportedly found dead on a porch on Thursday.

Conroe investigation: Adults, child found dead on porch

Montgomery County officials investigate deaths of adults and child in Conroe (Photo credit: Scott Engle)

What we know:

The investigation is in the 11800 block of Crystal Creek Drive, near Whopporwill Road off Highway 105. According to Montgomery County authorities, a call came in at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities confirmed with FOX 26 that two adults and a child were found dead on a porch. County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle says a weapon was recovered at the scene.

According to officials, evidence suggests the incident was a murder-suicide.

Authorities say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Officials say those found deceased were a man, a woman, and a "small child."