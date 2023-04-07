Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has apologized after calling Downtown Houston "butt ugly" during a radio interview, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

On Twitter Thursday, Mayor Turner said he spoke with the Gov. Lamont who apologized about the remarks he made about Houston, where the NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament was recently held.

"I accepted his apology and again congratulated his @UConnMBB team on their victory," Mayor Turner wrote on Twitter.

Gov. Lamont made the remarks after the University of Connecticut Huskies won the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at NRG Stadium.

PREVIOUS: Connecticut Governor calls Houston 'butt ugly' during radio interview following NCAA tournament

FILE PHOTO. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (Patrick Raycraft/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via Getty Images) Expand

In a radio interview with WPLR, Gov. Lamont said, "Well, after winning the semi-finals, you walk around Downtown Houston, which is butt ugly, it’s not much there."

That comment by Gov. Lamont didn't receive a happy response from Houston leaders, including Mayor Turner.