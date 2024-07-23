Congresswoman Jackson-Lee to lie in state at City Hall

Next Monday, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee will lie in state at City Hall - from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The rotunda will be open to everyone - allowing the public to pay their final respects.

Jackson Lee will be the second Houstonian accorded with that honor.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire joins The Factor: Uncensored to talk about the decision.

