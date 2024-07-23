Mayor John Whitmire declared the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will lie in state at Houston City Hall on Monday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This rare honor has only happened one time before and will provide an opportunity for the public to pay their respects to the influential congresswoman.

There will be a brief, private ceremony attended by the Jackson Lee family, Mayor Whitmire, City Council members, and clergy. Afterward, the City Hall rotunda will open to the public, allowing Houstonians to honor Congresswoman Jackson Lee's legacy and sign a book of condolence.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee is only the second person to receive this distinguished honor in the Houston City Hall rotunda. The first was Dr. Michael DeBakey, a legendary heart surgeon, whose family requested this recognition in 2008.

Mayor Whitmire spoke on the tribute, stating, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Jackson Lee's family, staff, and friends. This is a time for unity across Houston as we honor her life and legacy." He added, "For decades, Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a dedicated fighter for Houstonians. I invite everyone to visit City Hall to pay tribute to this true public servant, honoring her unwavering commitment to our community."

Further details about the tribute at City Hall will be announced soon, ensuring that the city can come together to remember and celebrate the life of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.