Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
5
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, San Jacinto County, Inland Brazoria County, Colorado County, Washington County, Inland Matagorda County, Polk County, Montgomery County, Fort Bend County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Inland Jackson County, Walker County, Grimes County, Brazos County, Waller County, Wharton County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:54 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Brazos County, Austin County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:41 PM CDT until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Grimes County, San Jacinto County

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to lie in state at Houston City Hall

By
Published  July 23, 2024 3:11pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Mayor John Whitmire declared the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will lie in state at Houston City Hall on Monday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This rare honor has only happened one time before and will provide an opportunity for the public to pay their respects to the influential congresswoman.

There will be a brief, private ceremony attended by the Jackson Lee family, Mayor Whitmire, City Council members, and clergy. Afterward, the City Hall rotunda will open to the public, allowing Houstonians to honor Congresswoman Jackson Lee's legacy and sign a book of condolence.

SUGGESTED: US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's longtime staff member reflects on her legacy

Congresswoman Jackson Lee is only the second person to receive this distinguished honor in the Houston City Hall rotunda. The first was Dr. Michael DeBakey, a legendary heart surgeon, whose family requested this recognition in 2008.

Remembering Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

We are honoring and remembering the life of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Over the weekend a hero and legend died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 74. Congresswoman Lee served the Houston area for nearly 30 years.

Mayor Whitmire spoke on the tribute, stating, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Jackson Lee's family, staff, and friends. This is a time for unity across Houston as we honor her life and legacy." He added, "For decades, Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a dedicated fighter for Houstonians. I invite everyone to visit City Hall to pay tribute to this true public servant, honoring her unwavering commitment to our community."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Further details about the tribute at City Hall will be announced soon, ensuring that the city can come together to remember and celebrate the life of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.