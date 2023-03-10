Congressional leaders to hold town hall on discriminatory landownership bill

Congressional leaders will hold a community town hall in the Houston area to discuss potential discriminatory legislation.

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Congressman Al Green and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu along with community leaders will host a town hall meeting in Stafford to discuss discriminatory landownership bills and potential future federal legislation to preempt these bills.

The congressional town hall meeting will take place at the Stafford Centre located at 10505 Cash Rd., Stafford, TX 77477, and is open to the public to attend.

Leaders will be discussing Texas Senate Bill 147, authored by Lois Kolkhorst, and SB711 (Perry), which are a pair of measures that would ban land sales in Texas to immigrants who have not yet achieved citizenship and come from countries considered hostile to the United States - like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.