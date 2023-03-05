Expand / Collapse search

Banning foreign land ownership and the unintended consequences -What's Your Point?

Houston - Texas Senate Bill 147 authored by Lois Kolkhorst and SB711 (Perry) are a  pair of measures that would ban land sales in Texas to immigrants who have not yet achieved citizenship and come from countries considered hostile to the United States - like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Promoted as a means of preserving national security and combating espionage, opponents call the proposals clear-cut discrimination certain to escalate anti-immigrant sentiment and ultimately violence against the innocent. More than 100 people showed up in Austin to testify at the hearing on these bills.

Citizens & businesses from North Korea, Iran, Russia, & China would be banned

The panel discusses State Senator Lois Kohlkorst remarks on a ban being put in place for commercial land sales in Texas, to immigrants who have not achieved citizenship and come from countries that are considered hostile to the United States.

