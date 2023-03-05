Banning foreign land ownership and the unintended consequences -What's Your Point?

"Texas ranks fourth in anti-Asia incidents. If this bill passes there will be more hate crimes and incidents against Asian grandmas and grandpas and their blood will be on your hands.?

"To make any specific immigrant group less equal than any other is not America"

"If this bill becomes law, it will put all people who look like me Asians into third class citizenship",

Texas Senate Bill 147 authored by Lois Kolkhorst and SB711 (Perry) are a pair of measures that would ban land sales in Texas to immigrants who have not yet achieved citizenship and come from countries considered hostile to the United States - like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Promoted as a means of preserving national security and combating espionage, opponents call the proposals clear-cut discrimination certain to escalate anti-immigrant sentiment and ultimately violence against the innocent. More than 100 people showed up in Austin to testify at the hearing on these bills.

