Confessed serial killer William Lewis Reece back in Texas to stand trial

Confessed serial killer William Lewis Reece was brought back to Friendswood, where in 1997, police say he kidnaped 12-year-old Laura Smither from a park.

Years later, he will now stand trial in Texas after being indicted in Galveston County for the murders of Laura Smither and Jessica Cain, and in Brazoria County for the capital murder of Kelli Cox more than 21 years ago.

FOX 26 spoke with the mother of Kelli Cox after learning the news Tuesday night that Reece is back.

"I’ve been real emotional. I want him held accountable for the lives he took here in Texas," said Jan Bynum, mother of Kelli Cox.

Byrum told us she can remember the last words she said to her daughter before she was kidnapped and later killed in 1997.

"That morning she was sitting on the bed, I think she was combing her hair, and I said love you, and I’ll see you later," said Byrum. "Those were the last words."

Kelly was only 20-years-old and was a student at the University of North Texas when she was kidnapped during the day, close to the Denton Police Department. Her mother tells us, she was studying Criminology and was taking summer courses in hopes of graduating in 1998.

Several years later in 2016, Byrum was able to get confirmation that her daughter was dead after Reece led police to her body in Brazoria County.

The now 62-year-old convicted murderer faces the death penalty in Oklahoma after being convicted in 2021.

"He was picked up this morning in Oklahoma County by a detail of seven Friendswood police officers," said Police Chief Robert Wieners. "The district attorney for Galveston County will be telling us where we need to take him and are awaiting instructions."