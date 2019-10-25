Condo owners dealing with rats angry after management fails to follow through on pest control promises

Some residents at Greenspoint Landing Condominiums say they can hear the rats scurry across the ceiling.

“When I see my cat’s paw at the walls and they attack the walls, that’s very alarming,” said Zariah Hunter.

Residents say they’ve killed over 60 rats in the last few months. The rodents are described as being the size of a fist and even larger.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this," said condo owner Khailah Hunter.

Some believe this condo that’s been vacant for more than two years has turned into a breeding ground for the disease-carrying varmints. About a month ago, residents say traps were put out and holes were filled up, but it’s not enough to stop the infestation.

Sterling A.S.I. Management Company oversees the complex's homeowners association. They would not talk to us, but shortly after our visit on Thursday, some residents got a notice that says a pest control company would be there at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning to work on the rat problem.

That didn’t happen.

Advertisement

“It was really just a tactic, that’s all it was. A tactic, an epic fail for them,” Hunter said.

“I’m kind of disgusted because they’re taking it more as a joke,” her daughter added.

We return to Sterling A.S.I. Management to find out why they didn’t do what they said they were going to do. All we got was a no comment.

Hunter says she’s not about to give up.

“This is just round one,” she said.