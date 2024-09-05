Houston police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead late Wednesday evening.

Lieutenant Riley of the Houston Police Department reports officers were called to the 9400 block of Concourse Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots around 11:40 p.m.

Officers say they saw a woman dead outside the apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

HPD investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting and asking neighbors if they have Ring doorbell cameras that may have caught the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.