Community remembers Officer Abigail Arias at funeral today

7-year-old Abigail Arias will be laid to rest this morning.

The honorary Freeport police officer passed away last Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

APP USERS: Click here to watch the funeral procession for Officer Abigail

The funeral service will be held at Grace Church Houston on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m.

Because of limited parking, the family, close friends, and Brazoria County first responders are invited back to Restwood Cemetery immediately following the funeral service for the interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Officer’s 758’s Cancer Fight.