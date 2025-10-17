Expand / Collapse search

Community members, US Congressman rally to support 15-year-old autistic boy who remains in federal custody

Published  October 17, 2025 11:04pm CDT
FIEL Houston hosts vigil for Emmanuel Gonzalez-Garcia

The Brief

    • Emmanuel Gonzales-Garcia went missing last Saturday. While in federal custody, he had his appendix taken out.
    • The fact that he's in a federal facility for unaccompanied youth, and not recovering at home, has struck a nerve with some in our community.
    • Through an interpreter, Emanuel's mother said she wants to run across the street and get Emanuel, but knows she can't.

HOUSTON - Emmanuel Gonzales-Garcia went missing last Saturday. While in federal custody, he had his appendix taken out.

The fact that he's in a federal facility for unaccompanied youth, and not recovering at home, has struck a nerve with some in our community.

"We shouldn't be here today, Emanuel should be with Mom in the best care," said Cesar Espinoza, Executive Director for FIEL. "We have a conviction to be here until Emanuel is free."

FULL VIDEO: Advocates hold vigil for 15-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia

Through an interpreter, Emanuel's mother said she wants to run across the street and get Emanuel, but knows she can't.

"I know this is a mother who loves her child, and this mother should have the opportunity to be with her child, especially as he's in recovery," said U.S. Congressman Al Green. 

Emanuel's mother and supporters are expected to return to City Hall this coming Tuesday.

