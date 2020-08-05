Community events happening this week in Houston

article

There are a lot of things happening in our community, here are a few things you may want to share.



Pride Houston wants to help the next generation of community activists, leaders & influencers achieve their college dreams by awarding scholarships. This initiative is being offered to LGBTQ+ High school seniors and college students for the fall 2021 semester. Simply let them know how you’re making a difference & how being a member of the community shapes your everyday experiences and you could be selected. The academic-based and need-based scholarships will be awarded based on overall merit. The deadline to apply is August 15. so spread the word

Apply here.



As students prepare to return to school, the Mayors 10th Annual Back to School Fest presented by Shell will be happening Friday and Saturday, August 6 & 7 at NRG Park yellow lot. Due to the number of growing students needing assistance, this year‘s event will be drive-through over two days. Not only will they be distributing 25,000 backpacks of school supplies, but the mayor's office of special events has also partnered with the Houston Food Bank to provide food to the student's families. Masks will also be distributed. Online Registration is recommended prior to the event to receive supplies. However, if you are unable to, you may register in person. More than 20,000 have already registered so far and it is while supplies last. Register your student here.



Last but not least calling all foodies! How would you like to be a part of celebrating the top restaurant and bar talent in Houston. Mark your calendars for this Thursday - the 2020 Culturemap Houston Tastemaker, awards hosted by Bun B, goes virtual and is free. The night will include a tastemakers raffle and beer break trivia. Good Luck to all of H-town’s fav spots. Watch the awards here.