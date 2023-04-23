It's been a month since the deadly shooting in a hostage operation involving the FBI, community activists are asking for the FBI to release the video from the shooting.

On March 23, the FBI said multiple hostages were rescued and one person was killed in a multi-day operation in north Houston.

The FBI confirmed that as "part of law enforcement activity" they were at a scene on Esplanade Blvd, where multiple other agencies were also seen for hours, and by mid-morning the law enforcement presence was concentrated at the Studio 6 Motel just north near Beltway 8 and the I-45 North Freeway.

"Based on the videos we have received right before the shooting, says what took place and what we have don’t fit the narrative. Something’s wrong here, and we want simple answers, that can be answered by releasing the video," says Quanell X. "But it appears that somebody called in a fake call, that was involved in this and called it a hostage situation, and then law enforcement reacted as such. But based on the witnesses here they are saying to us that this mother’s son never posed such a threat to where law enforcement was justified in using deadly force."

According to Quanell X, there are videos showing what happened during the operation.

"We have videos showing that [my son] did not pull out that gun. We have witnesses who have stated and are not afraid to come and talk to the media that he was never asked to stand down," says the mother of the man who was killed.

The FBI Houston announced last week on April 17, an additional arrest was made in connection with the operation. According to the FBI, the suspect, who is said to be a juvenile, was arrested by FBI Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The agency was working to rescue two hostages with the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team from Quantico, Virginia, and other agencies when the shooting happened, says an FBI official.

"That’s it, we just want answers like any other parents. We are not saying that my son was a saint, but I just want to know why they had to shoot him," the father adds.