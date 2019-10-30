'Combover' caterpillar: The country's most venomous of its kind may fool you

article

Chances are you've come across this furry little creature if you've spent an autumn or two in the Houston area. The asp caterpillar, or puss caterpillar (it's known by several names), may be sweet and cuddly-looking, but its venomous spines cause extreme pain to any who happen to come into contact with it. They are especially common during the fall months, populating shady trees and bushes.

The southern flannel moth, or Megalopyge opercularis, belongs to a group of stinging caterpillars whose adult moth wings resemble soft flannel. During its immature stage, the silky hairs disguise venomous spines that can do some damage.

When coming into contact with the skin, pain is felt either immediately or within five minutes. Red blisters can appear, and headaches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, and sometimes shock or respiratory stress. Those stung on the hand or arm have reported radiating pain up to their shoulder.

Ice packs to the sting site and oral antihistamines can help treat the burning and itching sensations. Cellophane tape can be applied to strip the skin of the spines, depending on the type of caterpillar. For severe allergic reactions or stings to sensitive areas such as the eyes, consult a physician.

It is important to teach young children not to touch the fuzzy insects, as they can be abundant at parks or playgrounds. Take time to educate them on the dangers of the venomous caterpillars and what to do if they are stung, as puss caterpillars have been known to hide on the ground or fall from trees.