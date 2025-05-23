Columbian man illegally living in Houston posed as US citizen, collected $588K in benefits: indictment

article

A Columbian man illegally living in Houston has been arrested after impersonating a U.S. citizen for more than 9 years.

Javier Nunez Suarez, 39, was charged with theft of government funds, false representation of a U.S. citizen and aggravated identity theft.

Identity theft arrest

The backstory:

An indictment for Suarez claims he fraudulently applied for and received disability benefits from the Social Security Administration in Feb. 2016 by impersonating a U.S. citizen.

Suarez also allegedly qualified for Medicaid benefits.

The indictment says he collected $588,000 until he was arrested.

What's next:

Suarez's case will be tried in federal court.

If Suarez is convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

He also could be sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft that must be served consecutively.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.



