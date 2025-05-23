Columbian man illegally living in Houston posed as US citizen, collected $588K in benefits: indictment
HOUSTON - A Columbian man illegally living in Houston has been arrested after impersonating a U.S. citizen for more than 9 years.
Javier Nunez Suarez, 39, was charged with theft of government funds, false representation of a U.S. citizen and aggravated identity theft.
Identity theft arrest
The backstory:
An indictment for Suarez claims he fraudulently applied for and received disability benefits from the Social Security Administration in Feb. 2016 by impersonating a U.S. citizen.
Suarez also allegedly qualified for Medicaid benefits.
The indictment says he collected $588,000 until he was arrested.
What's next:
Suarez's case will be tried in federal court.
If Suarez is convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.
He also could be sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft that must be served consecutively.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.