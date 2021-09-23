Collegiate Academy at Weis students evacuated due to bomb threat, relocated to nearby schools

article

Students at Collegiate Academy at Weis in Galveston were evacuated following a bomb threat at the campus, officials said.



According to a release, everyone is safe and no injuries were reported.

School officials said students were transported to nearby elementary schools for the remainder of the day while law enforcement officials secure the building.



All after-school activities have been canceled at Collegiate Academy.



The unification area for fifth and seventh graders is located at the gymnasium at Oppe Elementary School. The unification area for sixth and eighth-graders is located at the gymnasium at Parker Elementary School.

Parents with ID can pick up their students from the unification areas any time this afternoon, officials stated.

