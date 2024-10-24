Suspect in Houston fentanyl death arrested, sold 105 grams of fentanyl after victim's overdose

Cole Martin Millsap has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Houston resident, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced on Monday

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody on Oct. 23 and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo on Thursday.

According to authorities, the victim had recently completed a rehabilitation program before allegedly receiving the deadly dose of fentanyl. "Time and time again, Millsap had the chance to change his ways; however, he allegedly continued to sell fentanyl while on bond. Alleged poison peddlers who think they’re getting away with plaguing our communities have no place to hide," Hamdani said.

Court documents claim Millsap sold drugs to the victim on multiple occasions. A forensic investigation of the victim’s phone reportedly revealed text messages between the two discussing the purchase of illegal narcotics. Law enforcement found the victim's body on April 22 during a welfare check, three days after the victim’s last message to Millsap. An autopsy later confirmed that fentanyl toxicity was the cause of death.

At the time of the overdose, Millsap was allegedly out on felony bond and required to wear a GPS monitoring device. Investigators say Millsap's GPS data corroborated the drug deliveries described in the text messages. The investigation further linked Millsap to the overdose through a phone number saved in the victim’s phone under the alias "COLE WORLD."

Millsap allegedly continued selling fentanyl even after the victim’s death. On Aug. 29, authorities say he sold 0.4 grams of fentanyl for $40 to an undercover law enforcement officer as part of a sting operation. Less than a week later, on Sept. 4, Millsap allegedly sold 3.55 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 3.9 grams of heroin during another undercover operation. On Oct. 3, Millsap allegedly sold 105.4 grams of fentanyl powder for $3,470.

If convicted, Millsap faces life in prison and up to $5 million in fines.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Fentanyl/Overdose Task Force led the investigation, with assistance from the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart Tallichet will be prosecuting the case.