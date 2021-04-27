CoCo in Your Community: Catching Up with the Sugar Land Skeeters

CoCo in your Community is featuring the city of Sugar Land all week long. Today was all about the Sugar Land Skeeters at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters Franchise were officially acquired by Houston Astros this year and the city of Sugar Land is excited.

The acquisition agreement included the Astros and the City of Sugar Land partnering on a lease extension, keeping the Skeeters at Constellation Field through at least the 2045 season.



The club will serve as their Triple A affiliate beginning this season.



And although the deal was just finalized, the upgrades have been underway at Constellation Field to the facility and game day fan experience.

The Skeeters inaugural season as an Astros affiliate will begin on Thursday, May 6 and the Skeeters Home Opener is set for Thursday, May 20.



For more information about the Skeeters, click here.