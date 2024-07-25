A search is underway by the Coast Guard after two divers went missing near Matagorda, Texas, 15 miles offshore.

On Wednesday, a notification was sent to the Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders who reported the divers were last seen surfacing in unfavorable weather, but were not seen after the conditions cleared.

The Coast Guard reports the search effort involves multiple units, including aircrews from Air Station Corpus Christi operating an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft. Additionally, a 45-foot Response boat medium from Station Port O’Connor and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson are actively participating in the search.

Anyone with information about the missing divers can contact Sector Corpus Christi at 1-800-874-2143.

