Coast Guard ends search for missing boaters near Seabrook; bodies found

The Coast Guard has ended its search for two boaters near Seabrook.

The Coast Guard searched for a man in his early 60s and a woman in her early 30s. Bodies matching the description of the missing boaters were found Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday about a vessel that was washed up on El Jardin Beach in Pasadena. A backpack was found on the boat, and the vessel’s kill switch had been pulled.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.

Around 10:40 p.m., watchstanders were notified by a 911 dispatcher of calls for help. A Station Houston boat crew arrived on-scene and recovered a 13-year-old girl, who notified the boat crew that two people whose bodies were eventually recovered.

Several agencies are involved in the search including the Coast Guard, Pasadena Police Department, Seabrook Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Kemah Fire Department, Nassau Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department.

