City of Clute police chief resigns

The Brief The City of Clute police chief has resigned one day after being placed on leave, according to the city manager. Details remain limited. City leaders will share information on selecting a permanent chief "at the appropriate time."



The City of Clute police chief has resigned one day after being placed on leave, according to the city manager.

Clute, Texas: Police chief resigns

What we know:

City manager CJ Snipes shared a news release on Thursday saying leaders have accepted now-former Chief James Fitch's resignation, and the resignation has since gone into effect.

The resignation comes one day after it was announced that Fitch had been placed on paid administrative leave pending a personnel matter.

Retired police chief Keith Traylor is serving as Interim Civilian Administrator for the Clute Police Department.

What they're saying:

"The City thanks Chief Fitch for his years of service to the Clute community and wishes him well," Snipes said in the news release. "Our focus now is on supporting

the men and women of the Department and ensuring stable leadership going forward."

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding why Fitch resigned or was placed on leave.

What's next:

Snipes says the city will share information on selecting a permanent chief "at the appropriate time."