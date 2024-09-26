Expand / Collapse search

Clinton Drive rescue: Fire crews save two in Thursday morning incident

Published  September 26, 2024 12:48pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
According to the Houston Fire Department, two people were rescued from an emergency on Clinton Drive Thursday morning, with no injuries reported.

Houston - Two people were rescued following an emergency on Clinton Drive near the Clinton Entrance Thursday morning.

Houston Fire Department crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to what has been described as a high-angle rescue. Multiple fire units were dispatched to the scene, and the individuals were safely brought to ground level.

No further information about the nature of the emergency has been released, and officials continue to investigate. 