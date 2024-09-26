Two people were rescued following an emergency on Clinton Drive near the Clinton Entrance Thursday morning.

Houston Fire Department crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to what has been described as a high-angle rescue. Multiple fire units were dispatched to the scene, and the individuals were safely brought to ground level.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

No further information about the nature of the emergency has been released, and officials continue to investigate.