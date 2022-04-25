Cleveland police shoot, kill suspect after high-speed chase

article

A stolen vehicle suspect has been shot and killed by Cleveland police officers, after allegedly leading them on a high-speed chase.

Cleveland Police received a call around 10:33 a.m. Monday about a possible stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived to investigate, they say the suspect drove away.

A police chase began, with the suspect leading authorities southbound on 59, driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Several law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit, including state troopers.

Police say the suspect turned around in the Goodrich area, and drove back northbound toward Cleveland. Police say, again, the suspect vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, driving erratically.

Law enforcement successfully laid out spikes, targeting the suspect vehicle. It's believed the vehicle lost its rims as it entered a construction area.

The suspect continued driving over several construction blockades before crashing.

Police say that's when the suspect exited the vehicle, "carrying a handgun in his right hand" as he's running. The suspect crosses several barriers as he runs toward the woods.

That's when two officers shot at the suspect, striking him. He was pronounced dead by Liberty County's Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace. He has yet to be identified.

The two officers have been identified as a sergeant, who's served 15 years with the department, and a patrol officer, who's served seven years.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.