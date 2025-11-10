The Brief Molly's Pub in Clear Lake was heavily damaged in a fire on Monday morning. It's unclear how the fire started.



Crews were battling a fire at Molly’s Pub in Clear Lake on Monday morning.

Fire at Molly's Pub in Clear Lake

What we know:

The fire was reported at the business located near El Camino Real and Ramada Drive.

Firefighters were seen using a ladder truck to spray water on top of the building. The roof appeared to be destroyed.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the fire started. It’s also not known if anyone was in the building at the time.