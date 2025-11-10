Clear Lake fire: Molly's Pub at Ramada Drive, El Camino Real
CLEAR LAKE, Texas - Crews were battling a fire at Molly’s Pub in Clear Lake on Monday morning.
What we know:
The fire was reported at the business located near El Camino Real and Ramada Drive.
Firefighters were seen using a ladder truck to spray water on top of the building. The roof appeared to be destroyed.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the fire started. It’s also not known if anyone was in the building at the time.
The Source: The information in this story comes from SkyFOX aerials of the scene as firefighters battled the fire.