Clear Lake fire: Molly's Pub at Ramada Drive, El Camino Real

By
Published  November 10, 2025 7:58am CST
Clear Lake City
    • Molly's Pub in Clear Lake was heavily damaged in a fire on Monday morning.
    • It's unclear how the fire started.

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - Crews were battling a fire at Molly’s Pub in Clear Lake on Monday morning.

Fire at Molly's Pub in Clear Lake

What we know:

The fire was reported at the business located near El Camino Real and Ramada Drive.

Firefighters were seen using a ladder truck to spray water on top of the building. The roof appeared to be destroyed. 

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the fire started. It’s also not known if anyone was in the building at the time.

