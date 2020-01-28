Claims process not yet established after deadly explosion in northwest Houston

article

Two people died after a massive building explosion in northwest Houston that rattled houses miles away early Friday morning.

The family of one of the employees who died in the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, along with possibly many other families suing whose homes were affected by the blast.

Watson Grinding and Manufacturing released the following statement on Tuesday, announcing that a claims process has not been established.

“We understand and appreciate the intense interest in supporting the community who have been affected by last week’s incident. It’s heartbreaking to see our neighbors struggle.

To correct the comments I made earlier today, no claims process has been established at this time. Who is at fault and who will pay for damages cannot be determined at this early stage.

We too continue to manage the immediate aftermath, and evaluate options around how to support the community. Our priority remains working with federal, state and local officials to secure the site and ensure safety for the area. In terms of next steps, there is a process that must be followed, and it takes time. A complete investigation is essential to determine the cause and identify potentially responsible parties. At this point, it is premature for the insurers to make any decisions with regard to payment from this tragic incident.

Finally, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our neighbors and the entire Houston community for your patience, understanding and support during this difficult time. This is a very complex matter and as soon as there is more information available, we expect it will be communicated quickly.”