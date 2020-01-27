Wrongful death suit filed in northwest Houston explosion

The family of an employee who died in the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Law Office of Bilaal Badat is representing the family of one of the victims killed in Friday’s deadly facility explosion. Attorney Mo Aziz will be taking the case, representing the family of 44-year-old Frank Flores.

The lawsuit moves forward with a hearing this afternoon.

Aziz tells FOX 26, Florez had just arrived to work right before the explosion the rattled northwest Houston around 4:20 a.m.

He says, at this point, Watson Grinding and Manufacturing is not cooperating or taking responsibility.

RELATED: 2 confirmed deaths in northwest Houston building explosion

Today’s hearing will be about discovery, and making sure key items, paperwork, the debris and debris field are well documented.

Advertisement

The law firm will also be looking into how safely stored and handled the chemical Propylene was, which has been deemed a main factor in the explosion.

We are told by the American Red Cross that the blast has damaged around 400 homes. Two dozen of those home are considered uninhabitable.

The second victim has been identified as Gerardo Castorena.

RELATED: Houston rapper Trae tha Truth pitches in explosion relief