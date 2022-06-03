Civil jury doesn't buy murder suspects claim of self-defense for allegedly shooting his neighbor

Going on a national program to discuss why he gunned down his neighbor may have been a $70 million mistake for 48-year-old Hector Campos.



That was a civil jury's wrongful death verdict for shooting his neighbor, Anna Weed. Weed and Campos were neighbors for more than a decade.

"She knew Hector Campos. They all were friendly, had them over for Bible study, they had a baby shower for them. They were very friendly with them," said Arnold Audrete, Ann Weed's brother.



Weed's family members say things became strained after Campo's wife and baby left him.



Campos apparently thought Weed had helped her flee the country.



On January 25, 2017, things took a strange and deadly turn.



"Miss Weed's dog ran onto his lawn, she went on to his property to retrieve the dog. She made it back onto her property," said attorney Bill Ogden. "Mr. Campos walked across his driveway, his property to the line, and shot her."

The shooting was witnessed by a neighbor who ran over and tried to save Weed, while holding Campos at gunpoint.



"Scott was there, my brother-in-law, and the neighbor they were trying to plug up the holes," Audrete said.



Campos has yet to stand trial for murder, but the civil case recently ended.



The jury was told about Campos and Ann Weed's family appearing on the Dr. Phil show. Campos told Dr. Phil he was in fear of his life.



He said Weed who was wearing a neck brace and holding tape, attacked him, along with her dog.



"The dog had cancer and partially blind," said Audrete.

"Dr. Phil asks Mr. Campos, point-blank, if you could go back, what would you change? He said, 'I don't think I'd change anything knowing the consequences of what happened,'" Ogden said.



"It was hard to listen to that, to be honest with you," Audrete said. "I thought maybe this guy will say I'm sorry, but it was like, wow he has no remorse. He just doesn't care."



Campos was the first witness to take the stand in the civil trial.



"It was about two hours of me asking him extremely difficult questions, and with him invoking his Fifth Amendment right to protect himself from self incrimination," said Ogden.



Campos' criminal trial is scheduled for later this month.



"We can finally get justice, put this guy in prison where he belongs," said Audrete. "He's been running around for five and a half years."