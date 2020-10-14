City of Houston prohibits parking in dedicated bicycle lanes

article

The Houston City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting parking of motor vehicles in dedicated bicycle lanes.



This move is the latest in what the city said is a plan to make Houston a safer, more accessible, bike-friendly city by 2027. Back in 2017, the city also adopted the Houston Bike Plan which protects the city’s investment in the bikeway infrastructure and further strengthens the City’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.



“We have listened to bicyclists throughout our city, and we are taking this step to protect them and keep the lanes clear for everyone to enjoy,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The ordinance is an opportunity to promote safety and educate those who park in dedicated bicycle lanes without realizing how it impedes access. Together, we can balance the needs of drivers and bicyclists in our city.”

If you are in violation, the citation carries a $100 fine. However, if it’s your first violation, you can take a Bicycle Friendly Driver Training Class to have the fine waived.



We’re told the ordinance approved by the city council will not require posted signage as it has previously.



Officials said the prohibition will not apply to on-street bikeways where travel lanes are shared by vehicles and bicyclists and where the city permits on-street parking.

There will be a 90-day warning period.