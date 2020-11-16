City of Houston launches computer access program for low-income residents

article

The City of Houston is providing free computers to low-income residents, using roughly $800,000 from the CARES Act funding.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force has partnered with Comp-U-Dopt to distribute up to 1,900 computers for free to qualifying applicants from now until December 30, 2020.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of digital access particularly in our vulnerable communities,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This program will help provide families with the electronic and digital means to get critical information, access telehealth programs and online services, and participate in remote working and learning opportunities.”

To qualify for the Computer Access Program, applicants must reside in the City of Houston and meet two additional sets of criteria:

1) They must demonstrate that their total household income prior to February 2020 was lower than 80% of the Area Median Income.

2) They must be a member of one of the following groups: persons over age 65, persons with disabilities, households with children less than five years of age, or opportunity youth, defined as persons ages 16-24 who are not currently enrolled in school or participating in the workforce.

“These refurbished computers will be a lifeline for families who are still navigating a new world during the pandemic,” said Colin Dempsey, Comp-U-Dopt Executive Director of the Houston & Galveston areas.

The computers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. H.E.R. Task Force is encouraging Houstonians to refer the program to loved ones or friends who might need assistance.

For more information or to apply, click here or call (888) 469-8365.