One of the city's most dangerous roadways will soon be getting a makeover.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Houston a $28.79 million grant in federal funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program for the Bissonnet Corridor Safe Streets Project.

The money will support a seven-mile rehabilitation of Bissonnet St. from South Dairy Ashford to Hillcroft Ave.

Currently, the Bissonet Corridor, according to city officials in a press release, has "high-risk roadway features" creating unsafe conditions for drivers.

(Photo courtesy of City of Houston)

It also accounts for the highest number of deadly crashes, and the second-highest number of serious injury crashes across all city-owned streets.

"The Bissonnet Corridor travels directly through the underserved communities of Alief-Westwood, Gulfton, and Braeburn, disproportionately impacting people of color and families of low income," Mayor, Sylvester Turner said in a statement. "I thank the United States Department of Transportation for committing to this project and helping us eliminate some of the biggest factors to fatalities and providing transportation equity across Houston."

As part of the project, Houston Public Works will redesign the street with Federal Highway Administration safety countermeasures that will feature the following:

Reconfigurations to street lanes

Sidewalks

Protected bike lanes

Dedicated turn lanes, including safety improvements for curbs and turns

Roundabouts

Enhanced crosswalks, rapid flash beacons, pedestrian refuge islands, and pedestrian hybrid beacons

To learn more about the Bissonnet Corridor Safe Streets Project, click here.