City of Houston announces recommendations for reopening sanctuaries, faith-based organizations

The City of Houston has announced recommendations for allowing sanctuaries and faith-based organizations to reopen their doors for religious services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force made the announcement.

According to a release, the task force strongly encouraged limiting the occupancy of facilities at 25% capacity and offering members the option to pre-register.

"Many Houstonians are people of faith and want to return to in-person worship services. The recommendations give people a road map on how to move forward without risking their health and safety," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Additionally, the guidelines recommend that employees and members of a house of worship avoid touching and sharing audiovisual equipment such as microphones, instruments, and the removal of hymnals, pens, and offering envelopes.

The set of guidelines also include the use of clear signage in parking lots, halls, and entrances, the availability of hand sanitizing stations, and possible temperature checks.



You can view the full list of recommendations below or click here.