City of Baytown issues boil water notice for public water system

The city of Baytown has announced a boil water notice for its public water system.

City of Baytown Boil Water Notice Issued

What we know:

The City of Baytown issued the boil water notice due to low water pressure associated with a water main break on Bayway Drive.

As a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Baytown Public Water System 101003 to notify all all customers, individuals, or employees that this establishment or business has implemented a boil water notice.

The City of Baytown said they will be hosting a Water Distribution Center at the Baytown Fire Training Field at 7022 Bayway Drive, on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies last. There will be a limit of two cases per vehicle.

What they're saying:

The City of Baytown said, "Repairs are currently being made and the water system will be restored and tested prior to the rescinding of this notice. The boil water notice is for those residents/businesses located along Bayway Drive from Spur 330 to Bayvilla Dr. and along Baker Road from Bayway Drive to Bush Road."

"Our Public Works crews continue to work on water line repairs in the Lakewood and Baker Road areas. We apologize for the disruption this has caused. However, during the temporary restoration of services, water pressure did not return back to necessary levels," city officials stated.

Who is affected:

Along Bayway:

• Bayway Dr

• Middleton St

• Baker Rd

• St. James



Lakewood

• Myrtle Dr

• Crabapple Dr

• Chestnut St

• Boxwood Dr

• Persimmon Dr

• Almond Dr

• Mossey Oak Dr

• Oak Haven Dr

• Pin Oak Dr

• Rollingwood Dr

• Rollingwood St

• Crestway Dr

• N Burnett Dr

• Azalea Dr

• Willow Ln

• Post Oak SZt

• Red Bud Ln

• Caldwell St

• Lazy Ln

• Tanglewood Dr

• Robin Rd

• N Holly Dr

• Holly Dr

• Honeysuckle Dr

• Jasmine Dr

• Timber Ln

• Meador Ln

• Wildrose Dr

• Wildwood St

• Hackberry St

• Burnett Dr

• S Burnett Dr

• Yaupon Dr

• Lakewood Dr

• Mayhaw St

• Greenbriar Dr

• Natchez

• Winkler Dr

• Rue Orleans St

• Pointe Royale



Quintana Acres/ Wooster Heights

• W Shreck St

• Steinman St

• Woods St

• Weaver St

• Foster St

Brownwood

• Boise Ave

• W Bayshore Dr

• Bayshore Dr

• Martha St

• Harvey Blvd

• Ridgeway Ave

• Pond Cir

• Cabaniss

• Crow Rd

• Mapleton Ave

• Iowa St

• Katherine

• MacArthur

• Queens Ct

Wooster Terrace/ Wooster/Sterling Baytown/ Sweeny

• Fortner St

• Scarlett St

• Arbor St

• North St

• Douglas St

• Coburn St

• Barnes St

• Wooster St

• Abbott St

• John-A St

• Ashby St

• Church

• Park St

• Bayvilla Dr

Craigmont Place/Decker Terrace (also known as The Village - neighborhood)

• Crestmont St

• Shirley St

• Village Ln

• Craigmont Blvd

• Deborah Ln

• Ponderosa Dr

• Sage Circle

• Larch Dr

• Hemlock Dr

• Vae Dr

• Louise St

• Leland Dr

• Lilian St

• Hazel St

• Lorraine Dr

• Hemlock Dr

• Gayla Ln

• Willowview Dr

• Linda Ln

• The Village Apartments

• West Lodge Apartments

Lantern Park

• Coachman Dr

• Carriage Ln

• Cobblestone Ln

• Lantern Ln

• Coachlight Ln

• Surrey Ln

Quail Hollow

• Quail Hollow Dr

• Woodstone Dr

• Ripple Creek Dr

• Ripple Creek Cir

• Shelldrake Way

• Fawndale Way

• Sandpiper Dr

• Sandalwood Circle

• Quail Hollow Cir

• Heatherwood Dr

• Meadowood Dr

• Meadowood Cir

• Quailwood Dr

• Reflection Cir

• Stonehedge Dr

• Deerwood Cir

Country Club Oaks

• Fairway Dr

• Glenhaven Dr

• Mustang Ln

• Ashwood Dr

• Inverness Dr

• Arrowhead Dr

• Merion Ln

• Tamarach Dr

• Somerset Dr

• Interlachen St

• Goose Creek Dr

• Homewood Ln

• Country Club Dr

• Country Club View

• St Andrews Dr

• Burning Tree Dr

• Quail Hollow Dr

• Ironwood Dr

• Alamance Dr

• Cynda Brooke Dr

• Sawgrass Dr

• Santee Dr

• Green Tee Dr

• Applerock Dr

And other surrounding areas

What you can do:

All water provided by this establishment or business should be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, all customers, individuals, or employees may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

For more information, contact Public Works Assistant Director Sterling Beaver at (281) 420-5300.