Circus Vazquez, the largest family-owned circus back in Houston, now hosting in English

America’s premier family-owned circus brings its all-new 2023 production to two Houston locations. The big top will be set up from April 21 – May 1 at Greenspoint Mall (12300 North Freeway, Houston, TX) and then May 5 – 15 at Almeda Mall (12200 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX).

This all-new show brings together a brand new magnificent cast of international circus superstars that will delight audiences of all ages under the circus’ distinctive climate-controlled blue and white tent.

Now in its 54th year of entertaining generations of families with unforgettable quality productions, Circus Vazquez’ new 2023 show is sure to continue that tradition. This awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable live circus experience is unforgettable fun for the entire family.

The performers are the heart of the circus and Circus Vazquez features some of the world’s finest. Ringmaster Memo Vazquez, a third-generation performer, presides over the festivities, as the amiable host who sometimes even finds himself getting in on the act.

Ukraine’s award-winning clown, Housch ma Housch, will elicit an abundance of laughs with his distinctive brand of outrageous comedy. The Reyes Brothers, from Chile, deftly demonstrate their fast-paced juggling prowess. Be amazed by the acrobatic artistry of the Legion M Teeterboard Troupe, direct from Mongolia. The incomparable unicycle master Pavel Valla Bertini, will keep audiences on the edge of their seat as he builds up to a 15-wheel vertical cycle. High above the circus ring, trapeze artist Camilla Palma from Chile presents a heart-pounding and breathtaking aerial display. India’s Hasan Ansari showcases his extreme dexterity in the rarely seen Palo Hindu act. The members of Ukraine’s Bingo Troupe bring an exciting mix of lively dance and acrobatic performances. Throughout the show, the live Circus Vazquez Band weaves together a magnificent musical tapestry that accompanies each act.

And once the show is over, the audience is able to meet many of the stars who just entertained them.

For discounted tickets and additional information, please visit www.CircusVazquez.com. Tickets start at $25.00 (children) and $40.00 (adults) with senior/military/handicap rates available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office beginning opening day in each town.