Are you hitting the road this Easter weekend? Circle K is offering a chance for Texas drivers to fill up on a discount on Thursday, April 6.

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, participating Circle K locations – including in Houston – will offer 30 cents off per gallon of fuel.

"We are delighted to give our valued customers another chance to save on fuel by bringing back our popular Fuel Day ‘pop up,’" said Francis LaPointe, vice president for the Texas Business Unit of Circle K. "The Easter holiday is a great time to hop around town or hit the road to celebrate the joyous occasion with family and friends, and we hope this will help make their holiday adventures a little more … ‘eggcellent.’"

FILE. Circle K logo (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The deal is also being offered at some locations in San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Corpus Christi, and Harlingen/McAllen. Click here to find a location.

The company says customers who visit the gas station during the event will also get a discount card for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. It is valid through May 31.