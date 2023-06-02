Cicis Pizza has returned to the Memorial City area in Houston and it has a special treat for its first guests.

Pizza enthusiasts can head to Cicis Pizza's Long Point store for its grand reopening on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 10086 Long Point Road.

The store says its first 100 guests in line will receive a free adult buffet or a large one-topping pizza card. Also, the first 100 kids in attendance will receive a $5 game card.

"We’re thrilled to bring back a go-to friends and family lunch and dinner option to the Houston community," said Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis in their release. "Cicis has always been a beloved destination for families to create cherished memories and indulge in our Endless Pizzabilities, and with a rejuvenated look, we’re eager to reopen in Houston with pizza, pasta, salads, and desserts."

For more information about the Cicis Houston-Long Point location, visit their website.