Chuck E. Cheese TV game show for adults in the works: 'super-sized twist'

"Where a kid can be a kid" is taking on a new meaning as a Chuck E. Cheese TV game show is in development for adults, according to Dallas Innovates.

The Texas-based brand has announced a new development partnership with Magical Elves, the L.A.-based producer of unscripted TV shows including "Top Chef," "Nailed It!" and "Brain Games," to create a gameshow series based on the brand’s arcade experience for adults.

The potential TV series will feature teams of two adults facing off in "supersized games," including but not limited to pinball, air hockey, and the human claw, the company told Dallas Innovates.

The top "ticket-earning" team will get the chance to exchange their tickets for prizes off a massive version of the iconic Chuck E. Cheese prize wall, the company stated.

Melissa McLeanas, VP of global licensing, media, and branded entertainment development at Chuck E. Cheese, said her company is "thrilled" to be working with Magical Elves, "whose deep expertise in unscripted content make them the perfect partner to capture the wholesome competitive spirit tied to childhood memories and transform the Chuck E. Cheese experience for television."

"With a legacy spanning over four decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been an integral part of the family experience for both kids and adults across the world," McLeanas said in a statement released to Dallas Innovates.

The potential TV series is CEC Entertainment’s first step into unscripted content, led by the company’s global licensing, media, and entertainment division.

The new division has introduced several initiatives as Chuck E. Cheese expands its brand presence "outside the four walls," the company said, including a licensed merchandise program and original character content.

"Chuck E. Cheese is the place where a kid can be a kid—but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love," Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley said in a joint statement. "We’re excited to celebrate these legendary arcade games plus the best of today, all with a super-sized twist."

Back in December, the company announced it was launching a new menu just for grown-ups to elevate the kid-targeted dining experience to meet the full family palate beyond basic pizza and games.

The new menu features specialty pizzas, saucy meatballs, and three new wing sauces and two new rubs.

CEC Entertainment was not immediately available to Fox Business for comment.

