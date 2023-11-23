Expand / Collapse search

Christmas tree prices up 10% since last year, American Christmas Tree Association says

By Austin Williams
Published 
Holidays
FOX TV Stations

Last minute Thanksgiving meal shopping

If you left some items off the list this Thanksgiving Holiday, no need to worry. Several stores are open this morning for those last minute grabs.

Last year, headlines reported that most Americans would have to cough up more for a Christmas tree and it appears this year is no different. 

According to the National and the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), the average price of a Christmas tree is between $80 and $100, a 10% increase from last year. 

Artificial Christmas trees will break the bank even more with an average price tag that's all over the place, between $85 to $1,000 or more.

"According to our 2023 survey, 52% of artificial Christmas tree owners purchased their tree for under $200, and 27% paid $200 to $400," says Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association. "For artificial Christmas trees, costs vary depending on the producer, retailer, size, shape and features such as pre-lit options."

The price hike follows a recent poll from the ACTA which found that despite 78% of consumers expressing concern over inflation, 94% of consumers say they plan to display at least one Christmas tree in their homes this holiday season. 

77% said they would display an artificial tree in their home. 